“Elements of the Central Intelligence Agency of US, accuses Russia of “colluding” with the Taliban, while the United States has a hand in drug trafficking in Afghanistan,” said Zamir Kabulov, the special envoy of Russian President for Afghanistan affairs, adding that “The US has paid numerous bribes to implement some drug projects in Afghanistan.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he highlighted that US planes can fly from Kandahar and Bagram to any place, including Germany and Romania without being inspected. That’s all kind of business.

Although earlier, CIA officials have claimed that Russia’s Military Intelligence Service had offered a “reward” to Taliban-linked militant in exchange for killing American soldiers in Afghanistan, however, Russia’s Supreme Court has listed the Taliban as a terrorist group in 2003 and has banned any cooperation with them.

RHM/FNA13990415000235