  1. Politics
Jul 9, 2020, 10:45 AM

Hashd al-Sha’abi arrests six ISIL members in Iraq’s Mosul

Hashd al-Sha’abi arrests six ISIL members in Iraq’s Mosul

TEHRAN, Jul. 09 (MNA) – Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi forces arrested some ISIL terrorist membres who were planning to attack Mosul in north of Iraq.

Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have thwarted ISIL's terrorist operation against the capital of Nineveh province.

In a statement on Wednesday night, Iraq PMU said that the intelligence forces of Hashd al-Sha’abi, in collaboration with the special forces, managed to detect and arrest a six-member terrorist team in Mosul during a pre-emptive operation.

In recent months, various areas of some Iraqi provinces have been the site of ISIL hideouts, and Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have carried out dozens of operations in the provinces.

Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have launched a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

ZZ/4969607

News Code 160737

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News