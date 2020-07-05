Iraqi MP terms US missile test in Baghdad ‘provocative’

“The American’s new measure in testing a missile system [in Baghdad] was a highly provocative move,” Mohammad Reza Al Haidar, head of the Iraqi parliament’s security and defense committee said on Sunday.

“Firing a [missile] system inside embassies is completely unacceptable,” he said, adding, “It is not logical to turn the embassies inside the Green Zone into garrisons.”

The lawmaker called on Prime Minister Mostafa al-Kadhimi, as Iraq’s Commander-in-Chief, to take swift and appropriate measures to halt such actions.

According to Iraqi media, the US tested a patriot missile system inside Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone.

Iraqi lawmakers unanimously approved a bill on January 5, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign troops.

Baghdad and Washington are currently in talks over the withdrawal of American troops. Iraqi resistance groups have vowed to take up arms against US forces if Washington fails to comply with the parliamentary order.

