Malaysia's 97-year-old ex-PM to run in general election

The 97-year-old politician twice held the office of prime minister and was named a Guinness World Record holder for being the "world's oldest current prime minister" in 2018, DW reported.

Mahathir is defending his parliamentary seat in the holiday island of Langkawi in the November 19 vote.

Mahathir ruled the Southeast Asian nation from 1981 to 2003 and again from 2018 to 2020, but his government collapsed two years into his five-year term.

"I hope I can finish my job. I have a good chance of winning," he said according to the DW report.

While Mahathir is expected to win easily in Langkawi, a victory in the race for the premiership is far less likely.

At least four blocs — including the one he leads — are vying for a majority in the 222-seat lower house of parliament.

