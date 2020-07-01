Iran tests animal model of COVID-19 successfully

During the opening ceremony of the Pharmex Middle East exhibition on Tuesday, Namaki made some remarks over Iran's Pharmaceutical industry status.

“Iran’s pharmaceutical industry is one of the world's key suppliers in the field of raw pharmaceutical materials in the region” noted the minister, adding that last year we had a 30% increase in total capacity of the country’s medicine production.

He went on to say that Iran has taken good steps in making the COVID-19 vaccine via global experiences and indigenous knowledge, mentioning that the animal model of this vaccine has been tested by our scientists successfully.

According to the health minister, during the last year, there had been at least a 20% reduction in the amount of currency for importing medicine to the country.

RHM/4962118