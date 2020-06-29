Briefing on Iran's daily developments

US deprives Iran's chemical warfare victims of access to medicine: Zarif

On the occasion of the anniversary of 1987 chemical attack on the Iranian city of Sardasht, Iran’s foreign minister said that the United States' “inhumane” sanctions have prevented Iranian victims of chemical warfare from accessing the medicine they need.

MEK, by all means a terror cult: Iran's Foreign Ministry

In its Sunday’s tweet released on the occasion US Human Rights Week, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran wrote, “MEK is by all means a terror cult. Europe is home to this rogue entity & Americans taxpayers’ money has funded the atrocities of this corrupt grouplet.”

Saddam’s accomplices in chemical attacks against Iran should be sued

Top military Aide to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi said those who supported the former Iraqi dictator in using chemical weapons against Iran during the eight-year war should be put on trial.

Iran, flagbearer in fight against narcotics in world: Gharibabadi

Iran’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, Kazem Gharibabadi said that Islamic Republic of Iran is forerunner and pioneer in the fight against narcotic drugs in the world.

People's livelihood must be our main concern: Ghalibaf

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that the economy and people's livelihood must be the main concern of authorities at the present time.

US preventing export of medicine needed for chemical victims: Foreign Ministry

Referring to the remarks of FM Zarif, Iranian Foreign Ministry in its twitter account wrote that the United States is preventing export of the medicine needed for chemical warfare victims.

COVID-19 restrictions to resume in areas with ‘red’ condition: Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani pointed to the possibility of resuming coronavirus-related restriction is some areas of the country.

Western countries violating human rights

Ali Bagheri, deputy of international affairs of the Judiciary of Iran and secretary of High Council for Human rights made some remarks over the controversial approach of western countries toward human rights on the occasion of Judiciary day and the Anniversary of the martyrdom of Ayatollah Mohammad Beheshti.

Gasoline export to Venezuela trade deal: oil min.

Stressing Iran has not given gasoline to Venezuela for free, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said that exporting gasoline to Venezuela was a trade deal.

Iranian police bust over 16 tons of narcotics in a week: official

Over 16 tons of illegal drugs have been busted by Iran’s anti-narcotics police forces in the country in the last week, according to an official in Iran Drug Control Headquarters, adding the figure indicates a 58 percent increase compared to the corresponding period last year.

Iran COVID-19 update: 2,489 new infections, 144 deaths in 24 hours

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, the novel coronavirus disease has infected 2,489 people across the country and 144 people have succumbed to the disease in the past 24 hours.

No conclusion on Parchin gas explosion’s link with cyber-attack: Jalali

Head of Iran's Passive Defense Organization Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali said that investigations are underway on the explosion of a gas storage facility in Parchin, east of Tehran.

Iran exports $1.09bn oil products via PSEEZ in three months: official

Head of Pars Special Economic Energy Zone [PSEEZ] Customs Department General Amir Abbas Hamidi said that 4.4 million tons of oil products, worth $1.09 billion were exported via this customs office in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year [March 20 to June 20].

