Saudi-led coalition continues to prevent 22 Ships from reaching Yemen

A source in Hodeidah port told Almasirah on Sunday that ships, seized by the aggression, carry more than 144 thousand tons of diesel, more than 263 thousand tons of gasoline, more than 29 thousand tons of gas and more than 100 thousand tons of diesel.

The period of detention of oil ships ranges between 98 days and 50 days, and the longest detention period is for the DYNASTY oil tanker, which was seized by the aggression on March 25, with 29,262 hydrocarbons on board. Its detention period has reached 98 days.

The YPC confirms that piracy of aggression against ships of oil derivatives in spite of obtaining international permits is a violation of the provisions of the International Convention on Human Rights, the rules of international humanitarian law, and all applicable laws and customs, as well as a permanent disregard of the provisions and objectives of the Stockholm Agreement, which affirmed in its entirety the necessity of facilitating the arrival of basic materials and humanitarian aid to the port of Hodeidah in a manner that meets the needs and aspirations of the Yemeni people.

The health sector in Yemen has issued warnings of an imminent humanitarian catastrophe in the event that the coalition of the US-Saudi aggression continues to detain oil derivative ships, so far three oxygen factories have partially stopped in the capital, Sanaa.

Since the beginning of 2020, the coalition tended to bet on the economic side in pressuring the Political Council and the Salvation Government to surrender, by tightening the blockade and restricting the payment of basic food and medical commodities as well as fuel.

International humanitarian law and international criminal law are classifying "any threat to the lives of civilians or the basic necessities of life for them as a war crime", which the coalition exercises by restricting the flow of food, medicine and fuel ships.

MNA/PR