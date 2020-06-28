  1. Politics
Saudi-led coalition continues raids against some areas in Yemen

TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – The Saudi-led coalition has launched a series of raids against several provinces of Yemen on Saturday.

According to Almasirah, the US-Saudi aggression launched 6 raids on Majzar, in Marib.

In Al-Baidha, the aggression launched 12 raids on Qaniah area, Nata'e and Al-Sawadiyah districts.

In Hajjah, the US-Saudi aggression launched 5 raids on Abbs district.

In Sa'adah, the US-Saudi aggression launched 4 raids on Kataf district.

In Al-Jawf, the aggression launched 7 raids on Khub wa Al-Sha`f district.

It is noteworthy that the US-Saudi aggression launched more than 400 raids during the past week on the governorates of Ma'rib, Al-Jawf, Sana'a, Amran, Sa'adah, Hajjah, Al-Baidha and the borders.

