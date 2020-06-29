Iran eyes producing homegrown COVID-19 vaccine by yearend: official

A number of knowledge-based Iranian companies are trying to produce coronavirus vaccine and one of these companies will offer its achievements by the yearend, Hosein Vatanpour added.

He further pointed out that Iranian HPV and seasonal influenza vaccines will be produced and hit the market by the end of the current year.

The environment of producing vaccine and ensuring its effectiveness are of the two important issues, he said, adding, “the vaccine production environment should be isolated which is underway for producing coronavirus vaccine.”

Iran is moving forward in tandem with other advanced countries equally in a way that salient achievements taken in the country can compete with international achievements, he said, adding that currently, three knowledge-based firms are busy active in producing HPV [Human Papillomavirus Vaccine] in the country.

According to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, the total number of infections in the country to the novel coronavirus is standing at 222,669.

MA/IRN 83836456