Police seizes 2.7 tons of opium in Tehran, dismantles major drug trafficking band

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – The police chief of Tehran, Brigadier General Hossein Rahimi said on Wednesday that anti-narcotics police of Tehran have dismantled one of the biggest drug-trafficking bands and confiscated about 2700 kilograms of opium.

The operation was carried out after a long plan, he said, adding that the smugglers had escaped from police several times but fortunately they were arrested yesterday as they entered Tehran departing from one of the southern provinces of the country.

According to General Rahimi, the value of this drug consignment carried by a tailor is almost 15 billion tomans.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.


