UN should support Palestine human rights: Rep.

Some news suggest that Riadh Al-Mansoor, representative of Palestinian National Authority to UN has sent three separate letters to Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nation and other officials on the occasion of the anniversary of the issuance of the UN charter, calling UN for commitment to goals of the charter.

Riadh Al-Mansoor demanded UN and international societies support the interests and self-determination rights of all nations such as Palestine.

“Palestine is in the complicated situation due to the insistence of Zionist regime for annexing West Bank to the occupied lands” noted Al-Mansoor, adding that Tel Aviv is transparently violating international laws and discarding worldwide warnings of governments, Parliaments, human right organizations.

“Ending of the Zionist occupation in Palestine is an international responsibility and it should not be neglected” he stressed.

