Iran to overcome sanctions relying on its capabilities

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in his meeting with Italian Ambassador to Iran Giuseppe Perrone in Tehran on Thursday.

In this bilateral meeting, Italian envoy conveyed the congratulatory message of Speaker of Italian Parliament to him on the occasion of inauguration of 11th Majlis and election of Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf as Iranian Parliament Speaker.

Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the historical and cultural relations between Islamic Republic of Iran and Italy and emphasized the need for developing bilateral ties.

Iranian Parliament welcomes expansion and development of parliamentary ties with Italy, he stressed.

Parliamentary ties have always played an important role in promoting bilateral cooperation, he said, adding, “Tehran and Rome enjoy strong support in broadening bilateral ties in various areas.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian called the intensification of US sanctions against Iran as ‘failed economic terrorism’ and added, “undoubtedly, we will overcome new sanctions imposed by US against Iran powerfully relying upon the great potentials of Iranian people but Europe must find a way to avoid losing chance of active economic cooperation with Iran.”

He termed the unconstructive behavior of US, Zionist regime and Saudi Arabia as ‘source of tension instability and insecurity in the region’.

Italian envoy to Tehran, for his part, called cooperation between Iran and Italy as ‘important’ and added, “Italy’s willingness to pursue its policy is to maintain historic and deep-rooted relations with the Islamic republic of Iran.”

He pointed to the key and constructive role of Tehran in helping fight against terrorism in the region and stressed the need for continuation of cooperation between Tehran and Rome.

In addition to broadening parliamentary ties, the two sides also discussed about regional and international developments including Syria, Iraq, Yemen and European Union as well as coronavirus global pandemic.

MA/4964342