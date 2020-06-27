  1. Politics
Judiciary officials meet with Leader on National Judiciary Week occasion

TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received a number of Judiciary officials on Saturday on the occasion of the National Judiciary Week.

During the meeting, which was held via videoconferencing, Judiciary Chief Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi delivered a report on the activities of the body in the past year.

Judiciary Week in Iran is named after Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini Beheshti along with 72 colleagues who were martyred in a terrorist bomb blast in June 1981. Ayatollah Beheshti served as the head of the Judiciary in the early years after the victory of the Islamic revolution.

The Leader also delivered a speech during today’s meeting, which will be published later.

