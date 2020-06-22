Police seize 48 kg of illicit drug in Tehran

The Chief of anti-narcotics police forces of Tehran Abdul-Vahab Hassanvand made the announcement on Monday, saying that that following comprehensive intelligence operations, police forces confiscated 29 kg of opium and 19 kg of heroin in the capital.

2 offenders have also been arrested and handed to the Judiciary, he added.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

