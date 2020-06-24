IAEA BoG made a strategic mistake toward Iran: Gen. Sanaei

“The International Atomic Energy Agency made a strategic mistake by its recent decision over an anti-Iran resolution; this will challenge [Iran’s] cooperation with the Agency,” Brigadier General Rasoul Sanaei-Rad told Mehr News on Wednesday.

“The three European countries that failed to fulfill their commitments to the nuclear deal (JCPOA) as well their pledges after the US’ withdrawal from the deal, have now voted to pass an anti-Iran resolution based on the fake claims of the US and the Israeli regime,” the general said.

He added that “the IAEA’s new resolution is inconsistent with the former legal principles and practices of the international atomic body, which not only has questioned the dignity of the European parties to the JCPOA, but it also has made a negative impact on the future of Tehran’s cooperation with the IAEA.”

On Friday, June 19, the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors adopted a resolution drafted by the UK, France and Germany calling on Iran to grant the IAEA access to two locations amid allegations of undeclared nuclear activities.

Iran has said the IAEA Board resolutions are not legally binding, stressing that the information obtained via espionage by the Israeli regime which is now the basis of the Agency’s requests is invalid and unverifiable.

Iran’s ambassador to the Agency said the adoption of the resolution would neither encourage nor coerce Tehran to grant access.

