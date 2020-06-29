FM Zarif to discuss IAEA BoG's resolution with MPs

Referring to the upcoming meetings of the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Spokesman for the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Abolfazl Amouei said that the commission has invited Mohammad Javad Zarif and officials of the Atomic Energy Organization to attend to discuss the resolution issued by the Board of Governors [BoG] of the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

EU’s troika resolution against the Islamic Republic of Iran was approved on Friday, June 19 despite the strong opposition of China and Russia, he added.

In this resolution, three European countries including UK, Germany and France backed by the United States urged Iran to end IAEA inspectors’ access to two of its nuclear sites and fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency, Amouei continued.

This is for the first time in eight years that IAEA issues resolution against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

