Rouhani calls for expansion of border security cooperation with Pakistan

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Received the credentials of the new Ambassador of Pakistan to the Islamic Republic of Iran Rahim Hayat Qureshi on Wednesday and stressed the need to develop bilateral relations with Pakistan and noted, “I hope that the cooperation between the two countries in ensuring the security of the common borders would continue and expand.”

Referring to the restriction of border trade between Iran and Pakistan due to the spread of coronavirus, Rouhani expressed hope that border markets resume their activities with health protocols in place.

Rouhani went on to say that the implementation of bilateral agreements can lead to further development of economic and trade relations between Tehran and Islamabad.

Qureshi also described Iran as a very significant and influential country in the region and said, “All Pakistani officials emphasize the development of relations with Iran and it is of great importance to us.”

“Pakistan will continue to support Iran in international forums and we consider Iran's security as ours,” he said, adding that border trade will be resumed in the near future.

