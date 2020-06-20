Over 200 kg of illicit drug seized in SW Iran

After being learned about an automobile containing illicit drug departing for one of the central provinces, the issue went specifically on the agenda of the province's anti-narcotics police officers, said Second Brigadier General Mahdi Ansari, police chief of the province.

He went on to say that in an inspection station on the ُShiraz-Yasuj highway, the officers suspected a Peugeot 405 car and order it to stop but the driver refused to obey.

Regardless of police warnings, the driver fled the scene at a high speed, he said, adding that after several warnings shots, the car stopped.

The police officers seized 236 km of opium and arrested the driver, he added.

