Jun 20, 2020, 5:00 PM

Over 200 kg of illicit drug seized in SW Iran

TEHRAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) –The police chief of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province said that a car carrying 236 kg of opium was discovered in Shiraz-Yasuj highway.

After being learned about an automobile containing illicit drug departing for one of the central provinces, the issue went specifically on the agenda of the province's anti-narcotics police officers, said Second Brigadier General Mahdi Ansari, police chief of the province. 

He went on to say that in an inspection station on the ُShiraz-Yasuj highway, the officers suspected a Peugeot 405 car and order it to stop but the driver refused to obey. 

Regardless of police warnings, the driver fled the scene at a high speed, he said, adding that after several warnings shots, the car stopped.

The police officers seized 236 km of opium and arrested the driver, he added.

RHM/4952899

News Code 159965

