The Ambassador of Syria to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Adnan Mahmoud, met and bid farewell to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif, at the end of his diplomatic mission in Iran Wednesday afternoon.

Today, also, Saito Mitsugo the Ambassador of Japan to the Islamic Republic of Iran held a farewell meeting with Zarif, at the end of his mission to the country.

