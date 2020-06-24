Senior Iranian FM assistant, UN special envoy for Syria hold phone talks

In a telephone conversation on Wednesday, the two sides conferred on the recent affairs regarding Syria, including the US’ illegal sanctions against the Arab country.

Khaji strongly condemned Washington’s inhumane economic terrorism which has undermined the Syrian nation’s lives, calling for immediate removal of the illegal sanctions.

The two sides also conferred on other issues, including those related to Idlib, besides forming a Syrian constitutional committee, reconstruction of Syria, and the Astana Peace Process.

They also investigated avenues of cooperation between Iran and the UN for resolving the Syrian crisis.

Khaji also stressed the need for the restoration of stability and security to Syria and the fight against terrorism.

The two officials had also held a phone conversation over the Syrian crisis late in May.

