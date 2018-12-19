UNWTO chief calls for closer coop. with Iran

Iranian ambassador to Spain Hassan Ghashghavi met and held talks with Secretary-General of Madrid-based World Tourism Organization, Zurab Pololikashvili, on Tuesday, during which he expounded on Iran’s strategic policies for boosting tourism and providing special conveniences, such as issuance of visa on arrival to attract more tourists by facilitating their trips to Iran.

He noted the active participation of Iranian companies in the upcoming International Tourism Fair in Spain, Fitur, slated for Jan. 23-27, as measures undertaken by Iran to expand cooperation with Spain.

The UNWTO Secretary-General, for his part, noted the high capacity and many tourist attractions in Iran, voicing Spain’s readiness to help with the development of tourism industry in Iran.

He also deemed the participation of Iranian companies in Fitur tourism fair highly significant.

Pololikashvili further pointed to his earlier talks with head of the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization of Iran about the establishment of a handicraft academy in Tehran as the first of its kind in the world.

The academy was inaugurated in April with an aim “to promote entrepreneurial sprite, to support innovation and creativity … and to cater for job opportunities,” according to Roya Fathi, an official with Tehran Municipality.