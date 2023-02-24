Iran sells air defense, electronic warfare to Syria: report

According to a report run by the Iranian IRINN TV, the commanders of Syria's air force and air defense met with the Iranian defense minister in Tehran.

The report said that parts of the agreement between the Iranian defense ministry and the Syrian air force and air defense force have been reported to the media.

According to the agreement between the Iranian and Syrian sides, Iran will export air defense and electronic warfare equipment to Syria to defend itself against aerial aggression.

According to the IRINN report, the meeting and the agreement aimed to help Syria strengthen its defense power and establish stability and security in the region.

The report said that the meetings between Iranian and Syrian military officials date back to the Iraqi-imposed war between 1980-88 during which Syria helped Iran militarily against the Saddam Ba'thist regime.

It also said that Iran also went to help the Syrian government in the fight against Western-backed terrorism since 2011 invasion.

One of the Iranian-made air defense that Iran could hand over to Damascus is 'Khrodad 15', which is capable of detecting, intercepting, and destroying six targets simultaneously.

