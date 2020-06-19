Main Iran-Pakistan border crossing reopens

The spokesperson of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, announced Rouhollah Latifi, broke the news on Friday, saying that the border gate resumed operation today with the handling of 45 trucks carrying Iranian products to Pakistan.

Noting that the border had been partially opened last week (three days per week), however, due to the new decision by the Pakistani government, all obstacles have been removed and Marjaveh border crossing will be completely operational to facilitate trade between the two countries.

Deputy Head of Iran-Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce Amanollah Shahnavazi had earlier announced that the two countries’ border bazaars would gradually resume activities following the reopening of the border crossings.

Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and the restrictions imposed by Pakistan, border exchanges between Iran and Pakistan were limited and suspended for about four months.

Pakistan first closed its eastern and western borders with Iran, Afghanistan, and India on March 15 to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

The border markets of Iran and Pakistan are mostly based in Sistan and Baluchestan Province in southeastern Iran.

