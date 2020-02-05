  1. Politics
5 February 2020 - 20:29

Terrorist CENTCOM cmdr. hold meeting with Iraqi Authorities

TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) –An Iraqi political source said that the commander of terrorist American forces in the Middle East Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie held a meeting on Tuesday with Iraqi officials with regard to the withdrawal of foreign forces, the response to rocket attacks and the deployment of air defense systems in Iraq.   

CENTCOM commander told the Iraqi President that Iraqi officials must hold discussion with Washington regarding the parliament’s legislation of the withdrawal of foreign forces. 

The US has informed Baghdad that they have decided to deploy air defense systems in Iraq to protect the 5,000 US military personals in their bases.

The US has also called on Iraqi authorities to prevent the missile attacks and that the continuation of these aggressions will force the US to protect their bases.

