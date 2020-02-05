Terrorist CENTCOM cmdr. hold meeting with Iraqi Authorities

CENTCOM commander told the Iraqi President that Iraqi officials must hold discussion with Washington regarding the parliament’s legislation of the withdrawal of foreign forces.

The US has informed Baghdad that they have decided to deploy air defense systems in Iraq to protect the 5,000 US military personals in their bases.

The US has also called on Iraqi authorities to prevent the missile attacks and that the continuation of these aggressions will force the US to protect their bases.

