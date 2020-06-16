Iran not to allow IAEA to act as means for JCPOA destruction: Zarif

In a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart, Zarif added, "It is Trump's administration's job to violate international treaties and we do not allow the IAEA to be a tool in hands of Trump for killing the JCPOA."

He underlined that Iran has always been transparent in its cooperation with the IAEA and has delivered 15 reports to the international body.

Zarif warned that Iran will counteract in case the IAEA behaves unreasonably.

"It would be a great pity if the IAEA and the UN step towards destruction of the JCPOA," he said.

Zarif and Lavrov issued a joint statement on promoting international law in 13 articles on Tuesday.

The statement says that The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation are determined to deal with illegal approaches and seek to promote international law to resolve urgent regional and global issues.

