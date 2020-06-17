  1. Politics
Iran, Russia determined to deal with unilateral, illegal US approaches: Zarif

TEHRAN, Jun. 17 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif emphasized that Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation are determined to deal with the unilateral and illegal US approaches.

“Iran & Russia are “determined to deal with unilateral & illegal approaches to resolve global crises.”

“From joint statement with FM Lavrov in Moscow today, where we reaffirmed commitment to int’l. law as US & cronies attack foundation of int’l. relations at IAEA & Security Council,” Zarif tweeted on Tue. at the end of his daylong visit to Russia.

He underlined that Iran has always been transparent in its cooperation with the IAEA and has delivered 15 reports to the international body. 

Zarif warned that Iran will counteract in case the IAEA behaves unreasonably.

