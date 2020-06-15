Three European countries call for more cooperation between Iran, IAEA

Following a recent meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors, three European countries urged Iran to increase its cooperation with the IAEA.

Germany, France, and the United Kingdom have reportedly called on Iran to cooperate fully with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

If the resolution is approved, it would be the first official warning from the IAEA Board of Governors against Iran since 2012, and could trigger a new round of tensions over Iran's nuclear program, Bloomberg reported.

Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi has reportedly made some claims against the Islamic Republic in the meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors and details of the resolution have not been released so far.

Grossi's claim comes as Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi referred to today's meeting of the Board of Governors and the United States' efforts to issue an anti-Iranian resolution and said, “The allegations are based on Israeli intelligence that derives from old documents.”

“We have resumed our cooperation with the IAEA despite the reduction of restrictions, and if the IAEA continues this process, our cooperation will change. The agency should not make a non-constructive decision due to the pressure from the United States and the Israeli regime; they assume that the Islamic Republic of Iran will take a decisive stance if they make the wrong decision,” Mousavi added.

