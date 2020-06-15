UN Secretariat’s claim in line with US plot: Mousavi

"UN new report which claims missiles that hit Saudi Armaco were of Iranian origin is perfectly in line with the US new policy and plot against Iran," said Mouasvi in a press conference on Monday.

"The claim is baseless and is based on the accusation made against Iran by Saudi Arabia and the United States," he added.

Stating that Iran did not receive any evidence and document that the missiles were of Iranian origin, he said, "The UN Secretary-General has been pressured by some countries to issue a report that is baseless."

He highlighted that these reports have nothing to do with JCPOA, saying, "The basis of their claim is the claim of the Zionist regime and Netanyahu."

"This is the US policy to take UN and international institutions hostage to achieve its goals," he added, saying, "However, I advise the IAEA to be realistic in this regard. I recommend it to refer to the reliable documents and good cooperation of the Islamic Republic with the IAEA and not to issue a report based on the US and Zionist regime's allegations."

In a statement late on Friday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry rejected the allegations of the UN Secretariat, saying it has been under clear political pressure from the US and Saudi regimes.

On Friday, the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nation has also rejected the UN secretary-general's report, saying that he UN Secretariat lacks the capacity, expertise, and knowledge to conduct such a sophisticated and sensitive investigation.

The mission said that unfortunately, there are a number of serious flaws, inaccuracies and discrepancies in the Report of the UN Secretary-General on the implementation of the Security Council resolution 2231, related to the so-called Iranian connection to the export of weapons or their components that are used in attacks on Saudi Arabia.

