'Do not worsen conditions, if you cannot make improvements'

He warned the Europeans and the international body that any political decision against Iran may weaken the cooperation between the Islamic Republic and them

"Despite Iran's expansive cooperation with IAEA, asking the country for more cooperation via ratifying a resolution, is an unconstructive and unfortunate act," he said.

"The resolution is put forward by the countries who have nuclear weapons or host such weapons," the Iranian official noted, "This is deriding international regulations of arms control, disarmament."

He addressed the E3 countries saying, "If you can not improve the conditions do not exacerbate the situation."

Gharibabadi warned that having such a resolution, which implied anti-Iranian American policies, may push the Islamic Republic to take countermeasures and the responsibility of its consequent results will be on the shoulders of those who approved it.

He added IAEA's recent report on Iran is "prone to grandiosity", and based on the Zionist regime's claims.

The envoy noted that in spite of its cooperation with the IAEA, Iran does not accept the international body's unrealistic requests, which are majorly relied on the enemies' baseless claims.

Following a recent meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors, three European countries, on June 15, called for more cooperation between Iran and the IAEA.

Germany, France, and the United Kingdom have reportedly called on Iran to cooperate fully with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

If the resolution is approved, it would be the first official warning from the IAEA Board of Governors against Iran since 2012, and could trigger a new round of tensions over Iran's nuclear program, Bloomberg reported.

Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi has reportedly made some claims against the Islamic Republic in the meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors and details of the resolution have not been released so far.

Grossi's claim comes as Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi referred to today's meeting of the Board of Governors and the United States' efforts to issue an anti-Iranian resolution and said, “The allegations are based on Israeli intelligence that derives from old documents.”

“We have resumed our cooperation with the IAEA despite the reduction of restrictions, and if the IAEA continues this process, our cooperation will change. The agency should not make a non-constructive decision due to the pressure from the United States and the Israeli regime; they assume that the Islamic Republic of Iran will take a decisive stance if they make the wrong decision,” Mousavi added.

HJ/IRN83823437