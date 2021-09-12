Dimensions of IAEA chief's trip to Tehran

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi arrived in Tehran last night to meet with Eslami and to discuss issues between Iran and the IAEA.

In a report to the IAEA Board of Governors, the IAEA Director-General recently claimed that the IAEA's inspections of Iran's nuclear facilities have been significantly reduced and severely restricted.

In the report, Grossi claimed that Iran has denied access of the IAEA inspectors to its sites, continuing to develop its nuclear activities.

Some Western sources had also predicted that the Westerners would seek to issue a resolution against Iran at the next meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors so as to intensify pressures on Iran.

However, evidence shows that such a prediction is not accurate, and basically, the issuance of an anti-Iranian resolution is not on the agenda of the next meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors.

In this regard, several important points should be noted given Grossi's visit to Tehran.

First of all, the IAEA cannot deny its influential role in the future of the Iran nuclear deal. Grossi's visit to Tehran is expected to lead to positive assessments so as to prevent Westerners from abuses, especially after his recent unconstructive report.

Therefore, IAEA must be careful about the effects of the reports and the positions of its officials in order to be effective in the process of reaching an agreement while maintaining its legal status.

Secondly, Iran and the IAEA enjoy good interactions at different levels.

Accordingly, the current visit of the IAEA chief to Tehran took place before the next meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors. And it seems that speculations of the Western media about the agenda of Grossi's visit to Iran are not true.

Regarding the Westerners' need to return to nuclear negotiations, it is estimated that European countries and the United States are not seeking to create tension at the IAEA BoG meeting.

