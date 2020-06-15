Iran warns against politicization of IAEA reports under American, Israeli influence

“We firmly emphasize that we are meeting all our international commitments, as confirmed by the 17 positive reports of IAEA in recent years, and we are carrying out [the world's] most transparent activities,” Rabiei said in a presser on Monday.

Emphasizing that the Islamic Republic of Iran has given the highest level of access that a country can give to the IAEA, the spokesman said, “We have always been prepared to provide the Agency with the necessary access to [to our facilities] in accordance with previous valid agreements and international regulations.”

Noting that Iran will continue its measures according to the same routine and requirements, he called on the IAEA to set its requests within the framework of the body’s statutes.

Rabiei criticized the politicization of the international bodies’ reports over Tehran’s nuclear activities, saying, “We expect the members of the IAEA’s Board of Governors to support the independence of this international body against the US’ bullying.”

He condemned the interferences of the US and the Israeli regime in the IAEA’s affairs, warning Board of Governors against falling under Washington and Tel Aviv’s pressure.

“We warn that using political criteria in dealing with the tasks and rights of countries in the IAEA will result in nothing but the breakdown of trust and the growth of instability in the global arena,” the spokesman stressed.

The board is holding a virtual meeting and discuss a range of matters today, but a controversial report that the IAEA recently released about Iran is expected to take center stage.

The report apparently alleged that “Iran has for months blocked inspections at two sites where nuclear activity may have occurred in the past,” AFP reported earlier in the month.

The Islamic Republic, however, strongly rejects any allegations of non-cooperation with the IAEA, insisting that it is prepared to resolve any potentially outstanding differences with the United Nations nuclear agency.

