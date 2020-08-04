IDO implements Coronavirus Combat Headquarters initiatives

He made the remarks on Tuesday noting, “The Islamic Development Organization is responsible for holding Muharram ceremonies and reviewing the opinions of experts and elites; The Leader of the Islamic Revolution ordered IDO to carry out the initiatives of Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters during Muharram rituals.

He went on to say that all the health orders are issued from Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters and IDO strives to cooperate in this regard.

