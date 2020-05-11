Mosques in Iran to be re-opened as of Tuesday

As he informed, the decision for re-opening of the mosques have been made due to the request of Iranian people and following the held talks with officials of the Iranian health ministry due to the order of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei about holding the religious ceremonies on the upcoming Laylat al-Qadr nights in Ramadan.

The official added that he has held the affiliated talks on practical methods of having mosques reopened with the Iranian health minister on Monday.

MNA/4922942