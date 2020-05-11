  1. Politics
Mosques in Iran to be re-opened as of Tuesday

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) – Head of Islamic Development Organization Hojatoeslam Mohammad Ghomi announced on Monday that all mosques across Iran will be re-opened preserving health protocols under the coronavirus pandemic.

As he informed, the decision for re-opening of the mosques have been made due to the request of Iranian people and following the held talks with officials of the Iranian health ministry due to the order of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei about holding the religious ceremonies on the upcoming Laylat al-Qadr nights in Ramadan.

The official added that he has held the affiliated talks on practical methods of having mosques reopened with the Iranian health minister on Monday.

