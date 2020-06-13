Islamic Development Organization’s chief to address Parl. open session on Sun.

Earlier, 150 members of the parliament issued a message appreciating the actions of the organization’s chief regarding the reopening of religious sites and mosques, which were closed due to the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

It is worth mentioning that it is the first time in the history of the Majlis that the chief of the Islamic Development Organization has been invited to present a report.

Hojatoeslam Ghomi announced on May 11 that all mosques across Iran would be re-opened preserving health protocols under the coronavirus pandemic.

As he informed, the decision for re-opening of the mosques was made due to the request of Iranian people and following the held talks with officials of the Iranian health ministry due to the order of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei about holding the religious ceremonies on the Laylat al-Qadr nights in Ramadan.

HJ/4948557