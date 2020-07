TEHRAN, Jul. 28 (MNA) – A Working Group meeting on the mourning ceremonies of Muharram and Safar days was held at the Ministry of Interior on Tue.

As headed by the Head of Islamic Development Organization (IDO) Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Qomi, the meeting was attended by Health Minister Dr. Saeed Namaki and General Deputy Ministry of Health and Medical Education Dr. Iraj Harirchi as well as some officials of the country.