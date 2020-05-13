Iranians hold Night of Decree observing health protocols

Head of Islamic Development Organization Hojatoeslam Mohammad Ghomi had announced earlier that all mosques across Iran would be reopened for the rituals of the holy month of Ramadan, preserving health protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision for reopening of the mosques has been made due to the request of Iranian people for these special religious nights.

According to the Holy Quran, the Night of Decree (Laylat al-Qadr) is better than a thousand months put together. Some people retreat into prayers during this night.

The brave and selfless healthcare workers in the country also helped the coronavirus patients not to miss the rituals of this night.

