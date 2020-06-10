Iran, Russia voice concern over humanitarian crisis in Yemen, Syria

The two sides discussed the latest developments in Yemen, as well as the escalation of the humanitarian crisis due to the outbreak of coronavirus, and voiced their readiness to help the suffering people of the country.

They also stressed the need for a political settlement of the crisis through Yemeni-Yemeni talks and called for a comprehensive ceasefire and lifting the blockade.

The two sides further condemned unilateral sanctions against Syria and discussed the political developments of the country such as the meeting on the Astana Peace process.

