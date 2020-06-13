Azeri speaker stresses expansion of parliamentary ties with Iran

In a message on Saturday, Gafarova expressed hope that friendly relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Iran would be further strengthened in the future.

"We attach great importance to deepening our political, economic and cultural relations with the friendly country of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Undoubtedly, closer cooperation between the parliaments of will further strengthen the ties between the two friendly nations of Iran and Azerbaijan,” she said.

She added, "I strongly believe that during your tenure, relations between the legislatures of the two countries will develop in all directions and our bilateral and multilateral parliamentary cooperation will expand."

At the end of her message, the Azerbaijani speaker wished health and success for Ghalibaf and progress for Iranians.

On May 28, the new Iranian lawmakers elected Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, a former mayor of Tehran, as the new speaker of the Parliament.

