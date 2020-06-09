Venezuelan National Assembly Speaker thanks Iran for fuel shipments

Speaker of National Assembly of Venezuela Diosdado Cabello congratulated Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf for his appointment as the new Iranian Parliamentary Speaker and thanked Iran for sending gasoline and raw material for producing fuel to Venezuela. He also called for further cooperation between the two parliaments.

“I am confident that you will spare no efforts to promote democracy in Iran and defend the sovereignty of your country, which has been brutally attacked by American imperialism and all its allies in the region,” he said.

“Your election comes at a time of oppressive US economic sanctions, warmongering threats of Trump administration, and the assassination Lt. General Soleimani,” he noted.

“I assure you that you have the support of the Bolivarian Revolution and our nation in your struggle,” Cabello noted, adding, “I would also like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude for your support in our fight against the attacks of American imperialism, and in particular for sending the shipments of gasoline and raw materials needed to produce fuel.”

Cabello further emphasized that Iranian support challenged the arrogant US and indicated that the Islamic Republic is courageous in defending Venezuela.

