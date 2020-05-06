Sarakhs SEZ planned to become energy hub

Mohammad-Reza Rajabi, Sarakhs Governor, said on Wednesday that “Sarakhs Special Economic Zone enjoys well-established infrastructures for goods transit and trades with the Central Asian countries, which can turn it into a hub for energy swap in the region.”

“Suitably located on the regional and international trade routes, Sarakhs Special Energy Zone neighbors energy-rich countries, and this will help it become the hub for energy swap in the future.”

Sarakhs SEZ is situated on the International North-South Transport Corridor, connecting the Oman Sea and the Persian Gulf to Central Asia, Commonwealth of the Independent States and Russia.

The zone is now one of the main gateways of Iran to export construction materials, light and heavy hydrocarbon, and other energy products.

The Iranian Parliament has recently approved plans for launching five new free trade zones (FTZ) in the north and east of the country, one of which will be established in Sarakhs.

Seizing such opportunities and establishing these zones in the eastern province of Razavi Khorasan will hugely contribute to the local economy in the normally underdeveloped regions.

