IRGC head, other figures extend condolences over Shallah’s demise

Salami penned a condolence letter to Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Ziyad al-Nakhalah on Monday.

Undoubtedly, Resistance and the Palestinian Intifada will never forget Ramadan Shalah’s ideals which point to determination and steadfast resistance of the Palestinian nation towards freedom of al-Quds and removal of Israeli cancerous tumor from the region, IRGC’s first-in-command wrote in the letter.

Shalah’s name will be remembered along with Marty Soleimani and Martyr Fathi Shaqaqi, added Salami, noting that their flag of the fight against the Israeli regime will always remain hoisted.

Also, in separate messages, Head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Kamal Kharrazi, Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi, and Defense Minister Brigadier General Hatami expressed condolence to the Palestinian nation.

Abdullah Shallah died on Friday at the age of 62 after a long period of illness.

A professor of economics at the University of Gaza, he was one of the founders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement.

Shallah had been secretary-general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad between 27 October 1995 and 2018.

MAH/ 4944042