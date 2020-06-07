'Resistance will be continued', says Ghalibaf in msg. over Ramadan Shalah's demise

In a message on Sunday, Ghalibaf expressed his condolences to the family of Abdullah Shalah, the Palestinian nation, Islamic Resistance Groups, and Ziad al-Nakhala, the new Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement, noting that Resistance will be powerfully continued.

The Iranian Parliament Speaker also hailed Abdullah Shalah's efforts and resistance against the Zionist occupiers and named him one of the major supporters of the Islamic Republic of Iran in foiling the plans of the arrogant powers in the region.

In a separate message on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif referred Dr. Abdullah Shalah’s “long history of jihad and struggle against the Zionist regime,” saying that he was a brave fighter and national figure in Palestine who spent his life bravely and selflessly on the path of resistance and liberation of Palestine and holy al-Quds Jerusalem.

“Dr. Ramazan Abdullah, in addition to being a humble and thoughtful figure who was deeply concerned with the developments in the region and the world, was particularly concerned with strengthening unity among the Palestinian people and groups and the Islamic world,” Zarif added.

Abdullah Shalah died on Friday at the age of 62 after a long period of illness.

A professor of economics at the University of Gaza, he was one of the founders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement.

Shalah had been secretary-general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad between 27 October 1995 and 2018.

HJ/4943400