Iranian assets in US, UK, ‘not out of reach’: Deputy FM

Regarding the retaking of Iranian property and assets kept in the countries including the United States, Canada, and the UK in legal terms, he said, “the property and assets are in the possession of the Islamic Republic of Iran and it is not the case that someone has seized these assets and/or has taken these assets out of Iran’s control.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Baharvand pointed to the transfer of assets and added, “we only face problem on the transfer of assets due to the banking sanctions imposed against Iran, so, this property and asset belongs to the Islamic Republic of Iran and any country, which incurs any damage on these assets, will not remain immune in terms of international law.”

The Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Mohsen Baharvand said that Iranian Foreign Ministry is taking effective measures in order to use these assets and property for the country’s foreign trade.

