US' cruel sanctions behind tough economic conditions: Hemmati

Speaking in today’s open session of the Parliament, he pointed to the US malicious objective in bringing down Iran’s economy and added, “now, the US itself has caught up in what it predicted for Iran.”

Under the auspices, authoritative and wise leadership of the Islamic Revolution, the country could get rid of problems leveled by enemies, he emphasized.

The enemy has created tough conditions in the country over the past two years due to the unjust, cruel and illegal US sanctions imposed against Iran, Hemmati added.

Iran faced a very difficult and tough situation in 2018, he said, adding, “the country experienced one of the toughest years in 2019 which was unique of its kind since the Islamic Revolution.”

The US President Trump pulled his country out of Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal, known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] in May 2018 with the aim of collapsing Iran’s growing economy.

The United States left no stone unturned and used all its power in order to deprive Iran of its international revenues, he said, adding, “in addition, US disrupted our export activities in international arena.”

He put the value of products imported into the country in 2011 at $78 billion, the rate of which hit $42 billion in 2019, showing a considerable decline.

The main reason of increasing liquidity in the country strictly hinges on the relationship between Central Bank of Iran, government and banking system, Hemmati highlighted

MA/FNA13990313000076