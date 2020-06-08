Human traffickers responsible for incident in Yazd province: ambs.

Following the car crash of Afghan nationals in Yazd Province, Afghan Ambassador to Tehran Abdolghafor Lival held a meeting with the officials of the province on Sunday and noted, “We believe that human traffickers and the driver are responsible for this incident.”

According to Lival, the driver has been identified and the judicial authorities are striving to arrest him.

He further maintained that bilateral relations are significant for Afghanistan and appreciated the Islamic Republic of Iran for hosting Afghan refugees.

A car crash in Yazd province left 3 Afghan nationals dead and 8 other injured on June 3.

