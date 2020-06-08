Afghan immigrants' difficulties in Iran not political

He noted that the tragic incidents taken place for Afghan immigrants in Iran are rooted in their life problems not political issues between Tehran and Kabul.

Hesam urged the Iranian and Afghan Muslims to preserve their unity and brotherhood against foreigners' conspiracies.

The chief added that such issues must be resolved through diplomatic relations and negotiations between the two countries' officials.

He named poverty, hunger, and severe economic problems as the main reasons for the migration of Afghans to Iran.

Following the car crash of Afghan nationals in Yazd Province, Afghan Ambassador to Tehran Abdolghafor Lival held a meeting with the officials of the province on June 7 and noted, “We believe that human traffickers and the driver are responsible for this incident.”

According to Lival, the driver has been identified and the judicial authorities are striving to arrest him.

He further maintained that bilateral relations are significant for Afghanistan and appreciated the Islamic Republic of Iran for hosting Afghan refugees.

A car crash in Yazd province left 3 Afghan nationals dead and 8 other injured on June 3.

Back on May 1, some claims surfaced in media reports that Iranian border guards had tortured and thrown as many as 57 Afghans into the Hari River (Harirud) in western Herat province to prevent their illegal entry into Iran. The Khaama Press News Agency said at least 23 of them drowned in Harirud.

Tehran has roundly rejected the claims, saying the incident took place on the Afghan side of the border and Iranian forces had no role in the incident.

