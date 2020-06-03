  1. Politics
Jun 3, 2020, 10:48 AM

Iran strongly condemns terrorist attack on Wazir Akbar Khan Mosque in Kabul

TEHRAN, Jun. 03 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman strongly denounced the terrorist attack of Takfiri groups to Wazir Akbar Khan Mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Seyyed Abbas Mousavi strongly condemned yesterday’s terrorist attack of Takfiri groups at Wazir Akbar Khan Mosque in Kabul which led to the killing of the prayer leader of the mosque, Mullah Mohammad Ayaz Niazi, and injury of a number of citizens of this country.

Mousavi expressed his sympathy with the Afghanistan government and people of this country over the terrorist attack.

Iranian Embassy to Kabul also condemned the terrorist attack against Afghan civilians.

According to the Afghanistan Ministry of Interior, the investigation shows that a bomb has been planted in Wazir Akbar Khan Mosque. 

The mosque is located in a diplomatic district of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. 

