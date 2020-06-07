MPs chant ‘down with America’ to support George Floyd protests

In the open session of the Parliament on Sunday, lawmakers stood for five seconds, chanting ‘down with America’ while also holding posters in condemnation of racism in US.

The move has been carried out in support of anti-racist protests that have erupted across the United States after a white police officer killed African American George Floyd in a brutal manner.

Earlier on Tuesday, lawmakers had issued a statement in condemnation of US police’s terrorist behavior against African Americans.

“US Police’s racial terrorism against black people has once again revealed the inhumane nature of the regime,” read the statement signed by 240 members of the Parliament, noting that George Floyd is only one among hundreds of African Americans being killed by the US police every year, it added.

The heinous behavior of US police in killing Floyd has led to the hearing of the stifled voice of African Americans across the world who say ‘we cannot breathe’, added the statement.

The statement went on to hope that the American people’s movement would succeed and expose the inhumane nature of the US regime. “The Iranian Parliament, together with the freedom-seekers of the world, condemns the brutal murder of George Floyd as the latest symbol of US state police terrorism against blacks and wishes success to the people's movement against this crime,” it concluded.

