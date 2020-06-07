Omani speaker calls for boosting parliamentary ties with Iran

In a message on Sunday, al-Maawali congratulated Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on his election as Iran’s new Parliament speaker, wishing him success during his tenure.

He also expressed hope that the two countries can develop their bilateral relations in line with mutual interests in different fields, including parliamentary ties.

The new Iranian lawmakers, who started their mission late May. The MPs elected Ghalibaf as the Parliament speaker for the first year of the new Parliament.

He secured 230 votes out of a total of 264 votes cast to become the Parliament speaker.

