Iran, China to increase police cooperation: Iranian official

President of Iranian Police university (Amin university) Lotfali Bakhtiari made the remarks on a visit to China on Saturday, which is taking place at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart.

Bakhtiari said that a memorandum of understanding was signed between Iran and China’s police forces in 2017 to lay the ground for the exchange of Law Enforcement students and professors, sharing scientific articles between the two police universities, and using each other’s experiences.

The Iranian official added that holding joint training courses, attending joint conferences, as well as a memorandum of understanding signed between Iran's police University and the People's Public Security University of China in Tehran last year laid the ground for developing and strengthening scientific cooperation between Iranian and Chinese police.

He said that the Iranian police were also invited to attend the 11th international police cooperation conference in Beijing, adding that the conference focuses on cybercrimes.

Bakhtiari further stated that in addition to attending the conference and presenting a paper there, the Iranian police delegation visited the Chinese police's capabilities.

